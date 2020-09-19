YMCA struggles to bring in customers during coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO — YMCAs all over San Diego County are struggling to bring in customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

One location posted a message on social media saying, “We need gate visits in order to stay open.”

“It’s something we never thought we’d have to go through,” Baron Herdelin-Doherty, president and CEO of YMCA San Diego County, said.

Before March 15, Herdelin-Doherty said they employed more than 6,000 people. Today, they have 2,400 employees.

He said 40 percent of their normal customers continue to pay membership fees during the pandemic. Twenty percent are showing up to use the facilities, Herdelin-Doherty said.

“It’s a shame to see it this empty. Maybe it’s a matter of getting the word out,” customer Vick Stevens said Friday.

Herdelin-Doherty said the biggest challenge the YMCA is facing is the constant closing and reopenings, especially now that the county is on the verge of backsliding into the purple tier next week.

“We are not going anywhere, but the number of offerings and amenities that stay open are based on how the customer votes with their feet,” Herdelin-Doherty said.