SAN DIEGO — As 2023 comes to a close, FOX 5 is taking a look back at the stories our newsroom covered this year.

From historical weather events to political scandals, here are some of the biggest local headlines on FOX5SanDiego.com.

January

Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs

After a bird flu caused egg supply issues, the price of eggs soared and became hard to find.

North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails

A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open.

February

48 arrested, 8 children rescued in major human trafficking bust

Law enforcement in San Diego launched a major human trafficking operation that resulted in the rescue of eight children and arrest of 48 individuals.

National Weather Service San Diego issues first-ever blizzard warning

The local NWS office issued a blizzard warning for its first time ever. The warning was issued for the San Bernardino County Mountains.

Robins come to San Diego for first time in decades

Tens of thousands of American robins flocked to the region for the first time in nearly 30 years.

March

Former ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrested

A sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City was first arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. In December, the 34-year-old was ordered to stand trial in a case that alleges charges of child sexual abuse and child pornography.

Lawsuit against Supervisor Fletcher alleges sexual assault

A former Metropolitan Transit System employee filed a lawsuit detailing at least two alleged instances of sexual assault by the then-County of San Diego Supervisor in his role as chairman of the MTS board. The filing came two days after Fletcher announced he would be ending his State Senate campaign to go on medical leave for treatment of post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse. Fletcher officially resigned from the Board of Supervisors in May, prompting a special election in August, followed by a runoff election in November. (Read the full timeline)

Tornado warning briefly issued in North County: NWS

The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for parts of North County. The last time a tornado warning was issued in San Diego urban areas was in January 2016.

April

Prep basketball star Mikey Williams arrested on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon

San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams was arrested following a shooting outside his Jamul home. In November, the University of Memphis recruit pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal threats.

May

Rapper ‘Boosie’ charged with firearm possession after San Diego arrest

Louisiana-based rapper Torrence “Boosie” Hatch Jr. pleaded not guilty to one count of felony firearm possession during his first court appearance after his arrest in the Chollas View neighborhood.

City Council votes to sue SeaWorld San Diego

San Diego City Council voted to sue SeaWorld San Diego for unpaid rent, late fees and interest that the city says the company owes. SeaWorld was handed the lawsuit in September.

Hundreds gather to celebrate new San Diego MLS team

Major League Soccer announced it will be expanding to San Diego in 2025. The team’s name, San Diego FC, was unveiled in October.

MLB takes over Padres broadcasts after Bally’s misses payment

Major League Baseball took over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment to the regional sports network’s parent company and let the grace period expire.

June

Motorcyclist dies at X Games freestyle motocross track in East County

Pat Casey, 29, died while performing a jump after he lost control of his motocross bike and was ejected.

City announces opening of first safe sleeping lot for homeless

San Diego opened its first homeless sleeping site opened at the city’s Central Operation Yard at B and 20th streets. In October, the city opened another location near the Naval Medical Center.

July

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

A missing 14-year-old girl was found on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and a Marine was later accused of sexual assault. In November, it was ruled that Private First Class Avery Rosario will be tried in a general court martial.

12-year-old paddleboarder killed in Mission Bay crash

A 12-year-old girl on a paddle board was killed in a collision with a personal watercraft in Mission Bay. In November, police arrested a 19-year-old who now faces a vehicular manslaughter charge.

August

Hilary hits San Diego as California’s first tropical storm in decades

Tropical Storm Hilary‘s center moved right through San Diego County, making it the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary was downgraded from a hurricane just hours before making landfall along Baja California’s coast.

Boulders ‘about as big as a school bus’ fall onto I-8

A rockslide on Interstate 8 in rural East County impacted traffic for drivers on the main highway between San Diego and Imperial counties.

San Diego Loyal soccer club to disband after 2023 season

The San Diego Loyal, a professional soccer club in the USL Championship, announced it would shut down following the 2023 season. The last game was played Oct. 22.

September

Santee Drive-In Theatre set to close after over half a century in business

Owners of the theater, which also daylights as a swap meet on select days, announced Sept. 1 that they will be officially shutting down in January — leaving just one drive-in in all of San Diego County. The theater’s final day of operation will be Dec. 31.

October

Photos: What the solar eclipse looked like from San Diego

While the “ring of fire” — a burning rim visible when the moon lines up perfectly with the sun — wasn’t visible from Southern California, since the region wasn’t in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” San Diegans were still able to enjoy a partial view of the phenomenon.

E. coli outbreak linked to Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch

A bacteria outbreak at a popular Mexican chain restaurant hospitalized 10 people and infected at least 25 others. An 87-year-old man with multiple pre-existing conditions died.

Del Mar home sold for record-breaking $44.1M as countywide sales slow

While real estate transactions slowed significantly in the fall, San Diego set a new record for the most expensive home ever sold in the county, with a property in Del Mar that went for over $44 million to an anonymous buyer.

November

Chula Vista councilmember faces fraud charges

Councilmember Andrea Cardenas and her brother Jesus Cardenas, former chief of staff to San Diego councilmember Stephen Whitburn, are charged with multiple felonies related to federal COVID relief funds. Despite residents’ calls for her to resign, the District 4 representative appears to be moving forward with a re-election bid.

Technicality keeps North County high school football team out of playoffs

The Orange Glen High School Patriots football team’s championship season was forfeited because of a technicality.

Montgomery Steppe declares victory in District 4 Supervisor race

The former San Diego city councilmember became the first Black woman to be elected supervisor in San Diego County.

December

52-foot whale washes up on Pacific Beach

A crowd of hundreds quickly formed as word spread of a whale that had washed ashore on Pacific Beach.

SDPD police sergeant injured, suspect killed in 4S Ranch shootout

A report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a 4S Ranch shopping center erupted into a shootout that left a suspect dead and Sgt. Anthony Elliott critically injured.