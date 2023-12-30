SAN DIEGO –From mysterious booms and a rare hurricane approaching San Diego to the discovery of a million pennies, FOX 5 has reported on a variety of topics in 2023.

As we welcome the year, it’s fun to look back on the news our readers found to be of most interest. From an established “micronation” near Ocotillo Wells to a surplus of parrots — some of these topics may surprise you.

Here’s a look at FOX 5’s most viewed stories of the year:

No. 45: Hilary is hours away from hitting San Diego. Here’s what to expect

No. 44: Have you been tipping on the wrong amount at restaurants?

No. 43: This Anza-Borrego cave system among largest in North America

No. 42: Loud boom heard, felt in San Diego area

No. 41: San Diego boom: No earthquake reported as shaking felt across county

No. 40: Why are there so many parrots in Los Angeles?

No. 39: National Weather Service San Diego issues first-ever blizzard warning

No. 38: A quick look at rainfall totals from Hilary

No. 37: Hilary upgraded to hurricane: What does this mean for San Diego?

No. 36: Missing something at In-N-Out? Company addresses ‘shortage’ of popular offering

No. 35: Dog matching description of canine abandoned at shelter found, dies

No. 34: Think twice before buying something from Temu

No. 33: These are the 7 ‘most offensive’ behaviors that break airplane etiquette

No. 32: Welcome to Slowjamastan: Southern California’s own ‘micronation’

No. 31: The best places to see the superbloom in California

No. 30: PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Hilary moves through San Diego

No. 29: NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter predictions for San Diego

No. 28: Man who caught 2 Navy ships nearly colliding ordered to take cameras down

No. 27: 2 local ‘Bachelorette’ contestants among 5 saved after boat sinks on fishing trip

No. 26: Inspectors find bed bugs at several Las Vegas Strip hotels

No. 25: The calm before the storm: When will Hilary have the most impact on San Diego?

No. 24: Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

No. 23: Highest-rated restaurants for burgers in San Diego, according to Yelp

No. 22: La Jolla seeks separation from San Diego

No. 21: Three California freeways among ‘most loathed highways’ in America: survey

No. 20: San Diego takes top spot in ranking of most expensive places to live in U.S.

No. 19: Prefer small towns? This is the least populated city in San Diego County

No. 18: Hilary moves through San Diego as California’s first tropical storm in decades

No. 17: California grad student commutes to class by plane to save on rent

No. 16: California campsite reservation bill passes State Assembly

No. 15: How serious is Hurricane Hilary for those in San Diego?

No. 14: 48 arrested, 8 children rescued in major San Diego human trafficking bust

No. 13: California campsite reservation bill heads to governor’s desk

No. 12: Bad behavior results in new rules for Colorado home games

No. 11: Where will the next ‘big one’ be in California? Seismologists name faults of top concern

No. 10: Rapper ‘Boosie’ charged with firearm possession after San Diego arrest

No. 9: These California cities are among richest in US: report

No. 8: California campsite reservation bill signed by governor. Here’s what changes it makes

No. 7: Rules of the Road: Are tinted windows legal in California?

No. 6: No graduation: 8th graders turned away from ceremony; parents furious

No. 5: Places with the lowest cost of living in California: study

No. 4: New traffic laws bringing changes for California drivers in 2024

No. 3: NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact

No. 2: Family finds 1 million copper pennies while cleaning out Los Angeles home

No. 1: Push these over, say rangers at Yosemite National Park

Looking ahead, time will tell what’s in store for FOX 5 News topics come 2024. Happy New Year, San Diego.