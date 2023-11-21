SAN DIEGO — A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that thousands of drivers who have driven on State Route 125 may have been incorrectly charged on the toll roads.

The lawsuit claims up to 45,000 drivers on the 10-mile stretch of toll road may have been affected.

The findings come from a lawsuit filed against SANDAG, which claims the Director of Accounting and Finance Lauren Warrem had been “wrongfully terminated” a little more than a month after pointing out the suspected accounting issues.

The suit said in September Warrem began noticing software system issues from State Route 125, which included financial inaccuracies on customer accounts. The suit gave examples of two potential issues allegedly noticed:

“(1) Customer A deposited money into their toll account, but that money was credited to Customer J’s account. (2) When Customer B drove through a toll lane, the charge was incorrectly

applied to Customer J’s account,” the lawsuit states.

“The allegations that she uncovered the fact that the software system that ever used for SR-125 has not been working and has not been working for a long time and that people have been completely mischarged,” El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said.

He said he is under the impression the financial issues are still happening and is calling for an independent investigation into the South Bay toll operations.

“We are not able to comment on personnel matters or possible litigation. Regarding the remaining questions, management has advised our auditors and the Board that there are concerns with the new operational system on the SR 125 and are taking active steps to address these matters,” SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata said in a statement to FOX 5 Tuesday.

“I think its embarrassing, I’m on the board and I want to make sure that I’m doing my due diligence to protect the people of San Diego and make sure that they’re being treated properly,” Wells said. “This could be millions and millions of dollars, I don’t how to begin to rectify that problem.”

Warrem filed the suit against SANDAG for retaliation and wrongful termination in violation of public policy.

Wells said he had sent a letter to SANDAG CEO and Chairwoman Nora Vargas asking for an investigation to be brought up at the next meeting. SANDAG said Chairwoman Nora Vargas has already asked for this item to be added to the next board meeting agenda, scheduled for Dec. 8, prior to Wells’ request.

“SANDAG management has kept the Board updated on this matter and as a result of those conversations, the Chairwoman had already asked for this item to be brought to the Board on Dec. 8,” SANDAG said in a statement to FOX 5 Tuesday afternoon.