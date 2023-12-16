SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans gathered at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma Saturday to remember and honor the fallen by placing holiday wreaths at the gravesites of those who served the country.

In Point Loma, 8,000 wreaths were placed thanks to Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

“What a great organization to help us share the memories of these great heroes,” said Robert Louis Clark. He honored his son-in-law who died in combat in Iraq seven years ago.

In 2023, more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths will be placed on headstones at 4,000 participating locations around the country. The message is to remember, honor and teach.

“I’ve got three children, and two daughters, and my granddaughter,” said Dorothy Rowe. “They always participate.”

The family laid two wreaths — one for Rowe’s father and one for her mother. Her father, Claude A. Rowe, served in the Air Force for more than 20 years. Rowe’s parents were married 67 years and died five months apart. They were laid to rest together at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

“We traveled all over the world because he was a pilot,” she said. “He was in training in Tuskegee, Alabama during World War II and made it in the first class.”

The wreath-laying tradition began more than 30 years ago.