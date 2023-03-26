ESCONDIDO, Calif. — San Diego non-profit, Wounded Warrior Homes, is launching a new transitional housing pilot program for female veterans in North County with the first facility set to open this week, the organization announced in a press release.

The program will serve about five women dealing with post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries for up to two years on an as-needed basis, while receiving on-site support like counseling and rehabilitative services to help get them on track to independent living.

Case management, occupational therapy, behavioral therapy and connecting veterans to the non-profit’s food pantry are among the other kinds of assistance provided.

“Women veterans have done so much to serve our country, we are eager to expand to serve them with transitional housing when they need support,” Wounded Warrior Homes executive director Mia Roseberry said in the release.

According to Wounded Warrior Homes, one veteran has already been moved into the house for the pilot program. Several others will be moved in as soon as a few necessary repairs are completed, including fence restoration, irrigation work, landscaping and interior painting.

The non-profit is looking for community volunteers to help with these repairs, in order to get the house fully up and running. For those interested, more information about how to get involved can be found on Wounded Warrior Homes’ website.

“This pilot program is a tremendous opportunity and we hope that with the support of the community, we will be able to fully open this home and welcome additional women to the program,” Roseberry continued.