Wounded man crashes through elementary school gate after shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday before the car he was in crashed through the large metal gates of a local elementary school, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened just west of Cesar Chavez Elementary School on Alpha Street shortly after 5 a.m. Residents called 911 reporting the sound of gunshots and then a loud crash.

The victim’s vehicle had crashed into a fence around the school’s basketball courtyard near 38th Street. Officers and then paramedics gave the man aid for gunshot wounds to the back and the back of his head before rushing him to the hospital.

Martinez said there was no immediate suspect information. The man was found in the passenger seat of the car, and officers were looking into whether anyone else had been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Southeastern Division detectives were investigating the shooting.