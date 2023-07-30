SAN DIEGO — The founder of the World Beat Center in Balboa Park celebrated her 81st birthday with a special commemoration on Saturday.

The People’s Association of Justice Advocates honored Makeda “Dread” Cheatom with the “Key to the Movement.”

The key symbolizes the “Key to the City,” however, the “Key to the Movement” goes further to celebrate justice, equality, and honoring legacies.

Shane Harris, the president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates presented the award to Cheatom outside the World Beat Center.

Since Makeda opened the center in 1993, Harris said she’s become an example of uniting people of all backgrounds to learn about each other.

The center features Makeda’s vegan restaurant called The Prophet.

Inside the center, they also teach visitors African and world history, music, dance, food, and ancestral health practices. Cheatom said the award serves as a reminder to stand together and preserve history.

“I love it because this is my town, I grew up in it,” Cheatom said. “To do something good in a town you grew up in … seeing that our other ancestors had to really work hard, I’m glad on my 81st birthday, I can see a change — a change in my country, a change in my city — and be a part of that change in a good way.”

On Aug. 16, the World Beat Center is holding a town hall to demand a 30-year lease with the city, instead of going month to month.

Cheatom said the lease is something she has been fighting to secure for the 30 years the center’s been open.