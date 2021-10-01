Workers within San Diego city limits to see minimum wage increase next year

A view of San Diego’s downtown skyline near Seaport Village as it appeared on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Aaron Eudaley of FOX 5 San Diego, Drone 5)

SAN DIEGO – Workers within San Diego city limits will see a minimum wage increase beginning in January.

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, employees who work at least two hours per year within the geographic boundaries of the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $14 to $15 an hour, the city said in a news release Friday.

The change is in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was authored by Mayor Todd Gloria while he served on the City Council and approved in 2016.

“When San Diego voters overwhelmingly approved the Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, we did it with the belief that no one who works full time should have to live in poverty,” Gloria said in a prepared statement. “This latest increase means San Diego workers will finally earn at least $15 per hour. This significant milestone will make a difference in the lives of thousands of working families and better enable them to make ends meet.”

The city said the ordinance is applicable to all industries and businesses. Updated notices for posting at the workplace are available on the city’s Minimum Wage Program webpage.

Employees will continue to earn sick leave, according to the release, either by the accrual or “front load” method, in accordance with the ordinance.