CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Some busses in South Bay could be out of service Wednesday because of a workers strike.

A handful of employees from TransDev/First Transit, the company hired by the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to operate its mini buses and access line, are picketing.

This includes drivers from the El Centro area, where there is currently a strike. They are extending that line, as they say, in hopes that local Transdev employees will not report to work Wednesday.

As FOX 5 has reported, contract negotiations have been going on between TransDev and the union’s that represent these workers.

“We’re here walking the picket line and we’re asking those bus drivers that are members of Teamsters Local Union 683 to honor our picket line, so they don’t have to cross. You know, they have the option to cross or not, but we’re asking them to not cross, go back home, report to work saying they have the legal right and contractual right to honor our picket line and not cross that line and show up to work,” said Jaime Vasquez, the secretary treasurer for Teamsters Local Union 542.

On Tuesday, Transdev issued a statement saying they are hopeful that they will come to a resolution soon with minimal disruption to the riding public.

MTS mini busses provide 18 routes, serving 3,000 daily passenger trips. The MTS access line service, which also stands to be impacted, is used by riders who have disabilities.

These striking workers told FOX 5 they plan to be out at the picket line until at least noon Wednesday.

It’s too early to say if morning service will be disrupted, but San Diego MTS issued this warning to travelers:

“Riders, a work stoppage due to ongoing negotiations between First Transit and drivers will impact minibus and paratransit service. In addition to minibus, some routes operating out of our South Bay division may also experience missed trips.”

The following minibus routes may be impacted: 14, 18, 83, 84, 870, 944, 945A, and Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 978, 979).

Additionally, these bus routes out of the South Bay division may be impacted: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

MTS alerts and detour announcement can be found here.

MTS also apologized for the inconvenience and encouraged riders to make alternative transportation plans if possible.