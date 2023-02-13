BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.

The worked was hoisted on the palm tree, which is approximately 100-feet tall, when the crown of a dead palm frond fell onto the man, according to officials.

The man then became trapped, prompting rescue crews to respond to the scene.

Rescue crews used two aerial apparatuses positioned above and below the man to try and extract him from the palm tree, CVFD said.

The man was unconscious when crews got access to him in the tree, Mehrer said. Firefighters were able to transfer the man from his harness on the tree to their harness to get him to the ground.

Approximately 35 minutes after arriving on the scene, crews were able to get the man to the ground, where they then attempted life-saving measures on him.

The man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The family of the man has been notified of the incident, CVFD said. His name has not yet been publicly released.

Crews with Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District, National City Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department assisted CVFD with the rescue response.

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating the accident and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and Cal/OSHA have been notified, Mehrer said.