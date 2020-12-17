Worker killed in construction zone; DUI suspected

JAMUL (CNS) – A 69-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of driving drunk and killing a highway worker on state Route 94 in Jamul, the highway patrol reported.

The victim was struck shortly before 9:55 p.m. Wednesday on westbound state Route 94 near Cougar Canyon Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Arnold Lee Patton of San Diego was driving a 1996 Lincoln Town Car when he went through a coned-off, active construction zone and struck the 27-year-old worker, Garrow said.

The victim, who was employed by a Caltrans subcontractor, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Patton was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 8.