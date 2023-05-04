SAN DIEGO — A new bike path will connect the U.S.-Mexico border to San Ysidro and beyond.

Local leaders and bike advocates will join SANDAG to celebrate the start of construction on the Border to Bayshore Bikeway project.

The project includes creating a 6.7-mile route that will connect the Imperial Beach segment of the Bayshore Bikeway to the world’s busiest international land border crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

It will provide a more convenient route for people of all ages and abilities to bike, walk and roll to destinations in San Diego.

“With our projects, we like to connect neighborhoods to give people a chance to get to their local transit center, parks, schools, shopping areas,” said Chris Kluth, SANDAG’s bikeway program manager. “So all along the way, we try to connect as many places that you could actually ride your bike.”

The Border to Bayshore Bikeway is expected to open to the public in 2025.