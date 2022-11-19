SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Festival is back after being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event debuted in 2019, along the Embarcadero.

It is the second time the event has been put on. It is packed with musical artists, vendors, food and drink options.

“The music is awesome, the arts, the everything is great so far,” said Akira Finn Smith, a San Diego native. Finn Smith dressed as a glowing unicorn to the event, which is something she has been dressing as for more than a decade at music festivals.

Finn Smith said, “I just want to make people smile and laugh, and I usually have goodies and I give out lights to kids.”

“Music is like medicinal, the fact that it helped get me through tough times gets me motivated to do stuff,” said Corey Bosvay, a San Diego native.

Bosvay said he is celebrating two years of sobriety.

The three-day festival delivered diversity in genres across multiple stages. The event showcased emerging talent, longtime favorites and local artists.

“Just like the wide variety,” Bosvay said. “I like the reggae, SOJA. I’m here for mainly for G-Eazy, the rap.”

“I like that the two main stages are together, so we get to see SOJA and the Kings of Leon,” said Andres Cuevas, who drove from Mexicali to attend the festival.

People also said they were also excited to see Gwen Stefani on Sunday.

Some of the event’s revenue will go to help local charities with underprivileged kids and environmental groups.