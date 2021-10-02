Wonder what the San Diego area looks like from space?

SAN DIEGO — The crew of the International Space Station flew over the region Saturday, capturing video of San Diego County at an altitude of 260 miles, according to NASA’s live tracker map.

In the video, which was taken at 1:26 p.m., the dark blue Pacific Ocean, as well as strands of clouds and the hilly terrain can be seen.

ISS-ABOVE, a single-board computer that calculates the location of the International Space Station at all times, said the ISS will make a “visible pass” over the region the next few nights in the early evening after sunset, giving residents a few chances to go outside and wave.

“It will look like a very bright star moving from one side of the sky to the other,” said Liam Kennedy, of ISS-ABOVE.

Over the next few nights, you will have quite a few chances to go outside and wave as the @Space_Station makes a visible pass over southern California. pic.twitter.com/o4nrzXrEy7 — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) October 2, 2021

Kennedy said the International Space Station passes by San Diego “multiple times, every single day.” He added that every couple of days it will pass “very close to directly overhead.”

“That’s what happened today at 1:26 p.m.,” he stated.

ISS-ABOVE also tweeted a chart that shows every time the International Space Station is above the horizon for people in the San Diego area.

This calendar shows every time the @Space_Station is above the horizon for people in @CityofSanDiego (all of southern California). The yellow/green circles indicate times when you can go outside and see the ISS in your skies after sunset. pic.twitter.com/TRHv3dWI6v — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) October 2, 2021

According to NASA, the International Space Station moves at about five miles per second and orbits Earth roughly once every 90 minutes.

Viewers can go to http://spotthestation.nasa.gov to find out exactly when they can go outside to see the ISS as it passes by.

Megan McArthur, a UCSD and Scripps Institution of Oceanography alumna, is a part of the station’s crew.