LAKESIDE, Calif. — The two women killed last week in a murder-suicide have been identified, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, 59-year-old Kenneth Harrington shot his girlfriend and her sister at a home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release. He then turned the gun on himself.

The deceased women were 60-year-old Michelle Mallucci and 59-year-old Theresa Schrantz, Steffen said. Harrington was Mallucci’s boyfriend, and they both lived in Lakeside. Schrantz lived in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the time of the shooting, there were two juveniles, who are the grandchildren of Schrantz, in the home, Steffen said. The children, also from Las Vegas, have since been reunited with family there.

The sheriff’s department is still trying to figure out the circumstances and motivation that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.