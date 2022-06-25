SAN DIEGO — Someone opened fire during a fight between two groups in San Diego’s busy Gaslamp Quarter Friday evening, and two women uninvolved in the argument were wounded, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Fifth Avenue and F Street, San Diego Police Department said in a statement. The violence came in a bustling part of the bar and restaurant district that remains busy throughout weekend evenings, and not long after a San Diego Padres game let out nearby.

Little is known about what led up to the shooting, but there “was some type of argument between 2 groups,” SDPD Officer Robert Heims wrote.

Someone involved in the fight pulled out a gun and opened fire, apparently at the other group, investigators said. Instead, two women standing nearby — who were not part of the argument — were shot.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and the other was shot in the hand, police said. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment. As of Saturday morning, one of the women was in “serious condition,” according to police.

Authorities released no information about the two groups involved in the fight or where the argument started, and investigators did not have a detailed description of the shooter.

A Twitter user who said they live downtown posted a video from shortly after the gunfire. It showed a significant number of people still standing at the street corner after the shooting. There are also a significant number of bars and other businesses nearby where patrons or employees may have seen something.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.