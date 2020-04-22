Women at county jail sew thousands of masks for inmates

SANTEE, Calif. — Women at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee are sewing masks for inmates at local jails to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The women are part of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department sewing and job training program. One team cuts and designs the fabric while another team sews the straps and masks. The face coverings are then washed and packaged to be delivered to seven jails in San Diego County.

“It makes me feel proud. It makes me feel good that we’re doing something useful and worth it,” said Isaura Obeso.

The women have sewn more than 10,000 face masks since last month.