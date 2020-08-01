Woman with traumatic injuries found in back seat of crashed vehicle

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – A woman with trauma to her body, who was pronounced dead, was found in the back seat of a vehicle involved in a crash at a San Marcos intersection and the driver was detained, authorities said Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the collision at West San Marcos Boulevard and South Rancho Santa Fe Road at 4:15 p.m. Friday and while investigating the crash, and located the woman in the backseat, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics were called, but the woman was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was detained, Boudreau said.

The age and name of the woman, along with the cause and manner of her death, were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.