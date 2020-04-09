Woman with memory loss reported missing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 63-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss was reported missing Wednesday in San Diego.

Ernestine Edwards was last seen April 1 walking in the 4700 block of Beech Street, near state Route 94, according to the San Diego Police Department. She may have been walking to her home in the 6300 block of Imperial Avenue, near 63rd Street.

Edwards has memory loss and may be suffering from early-stage dementia, police said. She has used San Diego’s trolley system before, but usually travels on foot.

She is described as black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities circulated a photo of Edwards and encouraged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna at 619-531-2938.