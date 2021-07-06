Woman with ‘blood all over her’ arrested in fatal National City stabbing

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Authorities on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in National City.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at 18th Street and Lanoitan Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman in a vehicle injured with multiple stab wounds, National City police Sgt. Ken Springer told OnScene.TV.

Witnesses told police that a female suspect ran away from the area traveling northbound, Springer said.

“They were in the area when other witnesses pointed out that a female matching that description went into a specific location,” Springer said. “Officers went into that location and located a female that matched who description and took her into custody.”

Springer added that the suspect was found with “blood all over her.” Shortly thereafter, police learned that the woman found in the vehicle had died. Neither person has been publicly identified.

The victim’s vehicle was located with an Uber sticker on it. Police are investigating whether the victim was driving the car for Uber at the time of the stabbing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.