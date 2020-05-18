Woman whose father is battling COVID-19 finds community with ‘Adopt a Senior’ group

SAN DIEGO – High school seniors who gave up some expectations of their final year are getting an unexpected way to celebrate their accomplishments with a Facebook page called “Adopt a High School Senior.”

Starting about a month ago, the page has grown to more than 7,000 members. Parents and siblings of seniors — and sometimes the seniors themselves — are able to put themselves “up for adoption” on the page in hopes other members select the student to adopt by sending them gifts.

“It just makes my heart so full to know that there’s so many people out there that care about strangers and love,” local woman and page creator Debbie Thead Beckwith said.

Debbie Thead Beckwith.

Beckwith had no idea the page would grow the way it has. The acts of kindness facilitated there have touched hearts across San Diego, but it’s also touched Beckwith’s as her family now faces its own challenge.

“My father, on March 24th, went into ICU with COVID,” Beckwith said. “Today is day 53 and he’s still on a ventilator.”

Her father spent his 72nd birthday in the hospital. Beckwith says she hasn’t been able to visit him, but they recently was able to FaceTime, though he isn’t able to talk back.

In the meantime, running the group has given her something positive on which to focus.

“It truly has done more for me in my opinion, keeping me grounded and full of love during the hard time that my family is having,” she said.

Her family was a huge motivator behind her desire to create the page. Her five daughters all previously graduated high school and were able to experience many of the milestones seniors this year aren’t due to the coronavirus.

“I actually had the ability to watch their senior years and walk and prom night and grad night and Disneyland and it just, my heart is in pain and sadness in the fact that these seniors are missing out on so much,” Beckwith said. “There’s gotta be something I can do.”

Lately, Beckwith said she’s found herself shedding tears of joy several time a day at the outpouring of love from friends and strangers on the page.

“I’m so grateful this page turned out the way it has and so many lives… their hearts are full and I’m glad,” she said. “And I hope when they become adults in the world and have the opportunity to pay it forward, this is going to be a reminder for them that you should always pay it forward.”