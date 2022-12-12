Atheena Drochak, 25, has been apprehended, said authorities. (Photo released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

SAN DIEGO — A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Atheena Drochak, 25, was taken back into custody around 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in the city of Lancaster, which is over 175 miles away from the facility she left. Officials say she was then transported to the California Institution for Women in San Bernardino County.

Drochak, who’s serving a nine-year sentence for first-degree robbery, will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to CDCR.

The Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in San Diego, where Drochak was in custody before walking away, allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community, instead of confinement in state prison.