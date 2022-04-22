SAN DIEGO – An incarcerated woman who walked away from a San Diego reentry facility this week was arrested late Thursday in San Bernardino County, state corrections officials said.

Heather Gutierrez, 21, was apprehended about 10:30 p.m., a little more than a day after officials noticed she’d left the 82-bed Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program, or CCTRP, facility at 3050 Armstrong St., a release from the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows. The program allows eligible women convicted of crimes to serve their time in a CCTRP facility rather than in prison with services offered for substance abuse recovery, employment and social support.

Gutierrez was sentenced to state prison last September in San Bernardino County on a second-degree robbery charge, officials said. She was due to be released from custody in July.

Gutierrez now has been transported to the California Institution for Women in Chino, the release shows.

She’s now ineligible for the CCTRP program for at least 10 years and officials say she may face additional charges for escaping custody.

No further details about her arrest were provided.