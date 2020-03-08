Woman wearing surgical mask robs 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman wearing a surgical mask and simulating having a weapon robbed a 7-Eleven Sunday morning in the Kearny Mesa community of San Diego.

The robbery occurred about 3:25 a.m. at 7807 Balboa Ave., the San Diego Police Department reported.

“She entered the business and made a demand to the clerk, while simulating having a weapon,” police said in a news statement. “She was last seen leaving on foot in an eastbound direction.”

She was described as a 5-foot, 5-inch tall woman with a heavy build and was wearing a scarf around her neck.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.