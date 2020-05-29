Woman wanted after robbing Old Town gas station at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police were searching for a woman Friday who robbed an Old Town gas station at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Arco on Old Town Avenue, between Moore and Jefferson streets, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Dept.

The woman walked in wearing a black mask on her face and all black clothing, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee, Heims said.

The employee complied and the woman fled northbound on Moore Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, the officer said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.