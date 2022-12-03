POWAY, Calif. — A 69-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking her dog in Poway on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s office.

A 35-year-old male driver in a Ford Ranger was heading westbound on Edgemoor Street just after 9 a.m. when he reportedly stopped at the stop sign at Midland Road before turning left.

At that time, authorities said the driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the female pedestrian and dog who were walking within the marked crosswalk. The driver told sheriffs he did not see the pair in the roadway.

The woman was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

According to sheriffs, neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the fatal collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Traffic Investigator Tracy Wallace at 858-513-2800.