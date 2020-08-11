Woman tries to rob East County bank

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who tried to rob a bank Monday in Lemon Grove. (Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who tried to rob a bank Monday in Lemon Grove.

Around 1:30 p.m., a woman entered the Wells Fargo in the 7080 block of Broadway and handed a demand note to a teller, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. When the teller did not hand over money, the woman ran off.

The woman was described as Black, 5’8″ with a thin build. She was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a face mask, sunglasses and white gloves.