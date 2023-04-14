SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested last weekend on suspicion of identity and mail theft following a traffic stop in an area located just outside Fallbrook, authorities said.

On Saturday, a deputy pulled a car over around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Tecalote Drive and Pala Lake Drive for having an expired registration, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

When the deputy conducted a records check on the driver, it revealed that she had outstanding warrants from Orange and Riverside Counties, according to law enforcement.

Stolen mail from Carlsbad, Fallbrook, Encinitas, Escondido, Ramona and San Marcos, as well as hundreds of unused gift cards associated with Walmart, Target, Ralph’s Bath & Body Works and other VISA gift cards were found in the car, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities also found a ledger documenting gift card barcodes with corresponding access or PIN codes in the car.

The suspect, identified as Rebecca Stedtfeld, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of outstanding warrants and several charges of identity theft, conspiracy to commit crime, committing a crime while out on bail and possessing burglary tools.

If you have information about the thefts or think you might be a victim, call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

