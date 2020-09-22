Woman suspected of stabbing father in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO — A woman suspected of stabbing her father at his Lakeside apartment was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

The stabbing was reported in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. While deputies searched for the assailant, several schools and daycare centers in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Deputies found the woman hiding behind a nearby dumpster and took her into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening

wounds.