San Marcos Middle School is seen from SkyFOX on Feb. 8, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat towards a North County elementary school last month, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

On Feb. 8, the bomb threat was made towards San Marcos Elementary school shortly after 1 p.m. Students were sent to San Marcos Middle School where they were later released to their parents.

Authorities searched the campus but ultimately found nothing suspicious on school grounds.

During the course of their investigation, officials identified Marie Kim, 28, as a possible suspect in the false bomb threat, Lt. Michael Arens said in a news release.

While searching for Kim on suspicion of the bomb threat, deputies responded to an argument on Feb. 23 in the 2700 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos.

According to Arens, deputies responding to the argument recognized Kim and arrested her on suspicion for falsely reporting a bomb threat.

She is also suspected of battery, vandalism and obstructing a peace officer in connection to the Feb. 23 arrest, the department said.

Kim was booked into the Vista Detention Facility following her arrest, but she has since been released on bail, Arens noted.

She is expected to appear in court for a readiness hearing on March 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney case information website.

No further information was immediately available regarding the circumstances of the Feb. 23 incident that led to Kim’s arrest.

It is not yet known if Kim has any connection to San Marcos Elementary School.