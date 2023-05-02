SAN DIEGO — An East County woman was arrested last week on suspicion of mailing letters containing methamphetamine to a San Diego County jail, authorities said.

Over the last five months, San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted letters addressed to someone at a detention facility that appeared to have been soaked in liquid and dried, the department said in a release. Deputies tested the letters and found they had been soaked in liquid methamphetamine.

Investigators suspect 33-year-old Katherine Smothers mailed the drug-laced letters, SDSO said. Detectives arrested Smothers in Santee on Thursday and booked her into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. She faces several charges including bringing drugs into a jail, trying to sell a controlled substance to an individual in custody and conspiracy to commit a crime.