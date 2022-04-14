SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A woman suspected of taking her six-year-old daughter, whom she does not have legal custody of, from a Spring Valley school without permission and leaving for Mexico was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Wendy Gutierrez, 45, was arrested on suspicion of child kidnapping, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release Thursday.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 around 1:15 p.m. when Gutierrez’s daughter Jolyn was seen walking south from Kempton Elementary in the 700 block of Kempton Street, according to Lt. Chris Steffen.

“School staff reported seeing Wendy Gutierrez, Jolyn’s biological mother, walking away with her,” Lt. Thomas Seiver wrote in a news release on Feb. 25.

Gutierrez and her daughter were located Wednesday by the United States Marshals Service along with Mexican authorities, per the sheriff’s department. Jolyn was found unharmed.

“Authorities in Mexico turned over Wendy and Jolyn to the United States Marshals Service at the San Ysidro Port of Entry,” Steffen said. “Wendy is booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on felony charges of kidnapping and abducting a child.”

Detectives with the sheriff’s department and County Child Welfare Services were able to reunite Jolyn with her maternal grandparents.