EL CAJON, Calif. — A suspect is wanted after a fire broke out Thursday at an apartment complex in the unincorporated area of El Cajon, authorities said.

Mavis Williams, 42, was identified as the suspect, Detective Dan Wilson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit said in a news release Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m., authorities received calls about a fire in the 400 block of East Bradley Ave, according to law enforcement. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a row of 14 garages, which were detached from the apartment complex, on the property engulfed in flames.

The fire took crews more than an hour to extinguish, Wilson said. Detectives determined the fire started in the garage.

Mavis Williams, 42, is suspected of unlawfully/recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure in the unincorporated area of El Cajon. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Williams, as well as several other homeless people, were living in the garage where the fire broke out, authorities said. There was no sign of Williams when detectives returned to the location.

Williams, who is described as a 5-foot-6 tall woman with brown hair and brown eyes, is currently wanted on suspicion of unlawfully/recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, you can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.