SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in a suspected arson case that happened in November.

The first fire occurred on Nov. 22 at an AM/PM gas station located at 4333 Home Ave. in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with San Diego police said in a news release Thursday. An unknown woman set fire to a gas pump, causing $10,000 in damages, per authorities.

The second fire occurred at a Target store at 1288 Camino Del Norte in the Mission Valley area, according to Crime Stoppers. Following the gas pump fire, the woman then drove to Target and lit items on fire that caused around $750 in damages.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, a two-toned green 2000s Subaru Outback model, shows it leaving the scene of the gas station fire.

A suspect is being sought after two fires were set in San Diego — one at a gas station and the other at a Target store. Both incidents occurred on Nov. 22. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

The suspect, who was also captured on surveillance video inside of the AM/PM gas station, is described as a woman wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the

Metro Arson Strike Team at 619 236-6815 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line

at 888-580-8477.