OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities on Thursday released the identities of the victim and suspect, both of whom police say were involved in a relationship, killed last week following two deadly shootings in Oceanside.

Kimberly Foster, 34, was identified as the victim while the suspect as 28-year-old Dorian Larkin, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting occurred June 22 around 11:56 p.m. in the 500 block of Fredricks Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman inside the residence with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Detectives determined the victim, who died from her injuries, was killed by a man she was in a relationship with.

The following day around 2:38 a.m., deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect in a vehicle near Interstate 15 and Winchester Road in Temecula, Sharki said. When law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove away from deputies, which then turned into a pursuit through Fallbrook and back into Oceanside.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 500 block of Vandegrift Boulevard in Oceanside when the suspect got out of his vehicle, showed a firearm and began shooting at officers, per SDPD.

The suspect’s gunfire, which struck at least one law enforcement vehicle, prompted authorities to fire multiple times at the suspect with their service weapons, police said.

“The suspect fled on foot through the parking lot with officers chasing him. At the intersection of Gold Drive and Sol Drive, the suspect died from a gunshot wound. At this point, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer has determined the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Sharki said.

The law enforcement staff involved in the shooting include Oceanside Police Officer Malcom Cisneros, who has been with Oceanside Police for about nine years, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Schweitzer, who has been with Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for about two years.

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Information specifically about the homicide can also be provided to Oceanside Police at (760) 435-4900 or through Crime Stoppers.