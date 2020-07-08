Woman suffers minor injuries after crashing minivan into gas line

A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Wednesday after accidentally crashing a minivan into a gas line leading up to a building in an Oceanside shopping center, city fire officials said.

Firefighters say the vehicle ruptured the gas line just before noon at a vacant building at 3776 Mission Ave., resulting in a “broken and blowing” line from the parking lot to the building, according to the Oceanside Fire Dept. Parts of the area including a nearby Verizon store were evacuated during the incident.

The woman was able to free herself from the vehicle, the department said. She was transported to the Tri City Medical Center for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.