Woman stuck headfirst in chimney for almost an hour rescued

A woman was rescued on Feb. 20, 2022, after being stuck in a chimney for almost an hour, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A woman was rescued Sunday after becoming trapped headfirst in a chimney for almost an hour in Paradise Hills, fire officials said.

The San Diego Police Department received reports just before 5 p.m. of a domestic issue at a home on Alleghany St. and Flintridge Dr., according to Tommy Charpentier, battalion chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. While the SDPD responded to the scene, Charpentier said authorities got an updated report that one of the suspects’ head became lodged inside the chimney of the home, which prompted police to request for fire rescue resources.

“When we had crews first arrive at scene, we did confirm that she was stuck headfirst with her feet up in the chimney,” Charpentier told OnScene.TV. “About midway down, her head was six feet off the ground and she was eight or ten feet from the top of the chimney.”

Fire officials said rescue crews put a plan into place and started working from multiple angles of the home.

“We had crews inside to breach the wall to access her, as well as crews go to the roof of the house and use a tripod and rope and wench system,” Charpentier said. “And that’s how we ended up getting her out, pulling her up out of top of the chimney and then putting her into a basket to bring her safely down off the roof.”

The woman was removed from the chimney after 30 minutes and transported to a local hospital, where her condition is unknown at the moment.

Charpentier explained to OnScene.TV that the incident wasn’t a typical situation for the first responders, but that it was a coordinated effort between rescue departments from Chula Vista, National City and San Diego police. He said some of the challenges they faced were to work quickly to remove the woman from the chimney, ensuring the victim’s condition didn’t deteriorate and remove her without harm.