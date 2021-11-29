Woman struck in leg by stray bullet in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) – A woman was struck in the leg by a stray bullet outside her Ramona home Monday afternoon.

The apparently accidental shooting in the 2100 block of Walnut Street occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a wound to one of her calves, sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh said.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shot, though a possible suspect was taken into custody in the area for questioning.

The shooting did not appear to have been an intentional act, according to Krugh.

“We think it was an accident,” Krugh said.

