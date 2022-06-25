SAN DIEGO – One woman was stabbed Friday evening after getting into a verbal argument with a friend near Lake Murray, authorities said.

According to officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Lake Ashmere after two female friends got into an argument while standing in the breezeway.

At some point during the argument, one woman stabbed the other multiple times and then fled the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officer Heims said.

Police are currently looking for a light-skinned Black or Asian woman, 21 years old, last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and black spandex shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to police or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The matter remains under investigation.