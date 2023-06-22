San Diego police officers on the scene of a homicide in City Heights on June 19, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was attacked and stabbed to death at a City Heights park earlier this week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 65-year-old ChiThiKim Cao of San Diego was the victim in this incident.

The violent encounter occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the area near the Central Avenue Mini-Park, located in the 3600 block of Central Avenue, when the victim was approached by a suspect while she was exercising at a park.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Siliveinusi Hamala, then allegedly stabbed her multiple times before fleeing south through the west alley of Central Avenue, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski confirmed.

SDPD says Cao suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures from paramedics.

Hamala was arrested that same day at his residence in the 3000 block of 39th Street, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of one count of murder and booked into San Diego County Jail.

SDPD says the exact motive for the attack is undetermined at this time, but it appears to be random and unprovoked.

Hamala’s arraignment is set for Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.