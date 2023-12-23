SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A woman was stabbed Friday in San Marcos and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of San Elijo Rd., Detective Natalie Rivera with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

The victim told deputies she had been stabbed by her 27-year-old daughter, SDSO said. The woman was found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located on a nearby hiking trail and was arrested, according to authorities.