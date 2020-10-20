Woman stabbed in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – Police Tuesday were searching for an assailant who stabbed a woman in Escondido.

The stabbing was reported around 7:35 p.m. Monday on North Quince Street just north of West Valley Parkway, near the Escondido Transit Center, Escondido police Sgt. Kyle Beierly said.

The victim, a woman whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening stab wounds, Beierly said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.