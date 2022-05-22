SAN DIEGO — Officials are investigating after a road rage incident led to a woman being injured outside a Walmart Sunday evening in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when officers were called out to the Walmart Supercenter located 3400 College Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Officers say that a female victim suffered a small puncture to her left arm after a road rage altercation with another woman. The victim and suspect were both uncooperative with officers and drove off.

It is unknown what caused the incident.

San Diego police are investigating.