SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday, San Diego police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a report that a woman had been injured in front of the 700 block of Reed Avenue, Lt. Jud Campbell said. Officers found the woman, believed to be in her 50s, had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she died.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

Police have not released a description of a suspect.

Check back for updates on this developing story.