Woman shot in the neck in City Heights

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday said a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the neck in City Heights.

The shooting happened just after 5:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Copeland Avenue, San Diego police said. The woman, who was not publicly identified by police, was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Few details are available about the circumstances of the incident.

No suspect information has yet been shared by investigators.

