Woman shot in the foot during fight in southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was shot in the foot when a verbal argument turned into a fight in the Lincoln Park area of southeast San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Palin Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

“During the argument it turned physical with pushing,” Heims said. “There were gunshots and a 35-year-old female was shot in the foot.”

The woman was driven to a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

There was no description available for a potential shooter, Heims said.