SAN DIEGO — A gunman shot a woman in the back as she stood on the corner of a street in the Gaslamp Quarter early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the heart of the busy entertainment district around 1:30 a.m., according to a San Diego Police Department news release. The woman was standing in a group on the corner of Fifth Avenue near Broadway.

A gunman in a car on Fifth Avenue fired two to four times from the vehicle, which police say may have been a BMW sedan, before speeding off. The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

While police said the victim was “unrelated” to the suspect, it wasn’t immediately clear if she was the intended target of the shooting. A police watch commander reached by phone had no further information Saturday afternoon.

Detectives with the department’s Central Division are now investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s non-emergency line. They can also report anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit the organization’s website.