Police: Woman shot by relative in East County

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A 61-year-old man shot a female relative in the leg during an argument Sunday afternoon in Spring Valley, according to police.

The woman, whose identity was withheld, was shot in the left leg just before 4 p.m. near 1600 Presioca Street, San Diego County sheriff Sgt. Elizabeth Montoya said.

Danny Goodman was detained by deputies for the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene, the sergeant said. The relationship of the two was not immediately explained.

The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. Goodman was also taken to a hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, Montoya said.

