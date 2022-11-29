SAN DIEGO – Officers arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman inside a Mira Mesa church, San Diego police said.

Police said the attack happened Friday on the 10700 block of Rickert Road, where the victim allowed the suspect to enter the church after he had asked to use the bathroom.

After several minutes passed, the woman asked him to leave the bathroom. When the man finally came out, he pulled her into an adjacent room and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The woman was able to run away from the suspect and call police for help. When officers arrived at the scene, the man was nowhere to be found.

Four days later, police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez. They arrested him Tuesday around 1 p.m. at the 10700 block of Westview Parkway in Mira Mesa.

Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape and elder abuse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.